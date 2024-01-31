Spanish soccer player to go on trial accused of inappropriately touching a mascot before a game

Hugo Mallo of Brazil's Internacional battles for the ball during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match at Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Soccer player Hugo Mallo will go on trial on an accusation he inappropriately touched a mascot before a Spanish league game in 2019, court officials said Wednesday. Mallo, who denies wrongdoing, was with Celta Vigo when the alleged incident happened before a first-division match against Espanyol. The 32-year-old Spanish player currently plays for Brazilian club Internacional. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 8:38 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 8:43 am.

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Hugo Mallo will go on trial after being accused of inappropriately touching a mascot before a game in 2019, court officials said Wednesday.

Mallo, who denies wrongdoing, was with Celta Vigo when the alleged incident happened before a Spanish league match against Espanyol.

The 32-year-old Mallo currently plays for Brazilian club Internacional.

Prosecutors and the defendant seek the payment of a fine if Mallo is found guilty.

They said Mallo inappropriately touched the breasts of the woman who was wearing Espanyol’s parakeet costume while players lined up to salute each other before kickoff.

The sports daily As, which first reported that Mallo will go on trial, said the player told the court that the television images of the incident show that he did nothing wrong. The court said the images were enough to open a trial, though, which is expected to take place in July.

The local COPE radio network said it spoke with Mallo and he said he was sure of an acquittal based on the images. He said he was fully focused on the game, in which Celta needed a good result in the fight against relegation.

The case against the Spanish defender, who used to be a Celta captain, was initially dismissed but that decision was overturned on appeal.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged
Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles. The truck...

HAPPENING NOW

1h ago

TCDSB reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse; TDSB to vote on cancelling classes
TCDSB reschedules PA day due to April solar eclipse; TDSB to vote on cancelling classes

One school board in Toronto has rescheduled its Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) due to a solar eclipse in April, while another is voting Wednesday on whether it should revise its school calendar so...

updated

0m ago

Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan
Economy grew 0.2% in November, growth expected for Q4: StatCan

The Canadian economy grew 0.2 per cent in November, marking the first month of expansion in six months, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. A preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product...

breaking

37m ago

Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home
Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a home in the city's east end early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Queen Street East...

2h ago

3:36
TikTok trend ticks off doctors
TikTok trend ticks off doctors

Doctors are warning against a recent TikTok trend. Plus, Taylor Swift may be a bit bleary-eyed at the Super Bowl, and NASA considers some far-out missions. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad have the interesting stories chat.

14h ago

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

15h ago

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.
3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

17h ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.
