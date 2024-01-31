Statistics Canada to release November gross domestic product report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its November gross domestic product report this morning, along with a preliminary estimate for economic growth in the fourth quarter. The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 31, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its November gross domestic product report this morning, along with a preliminary estimate for economic growth in the fourth quarter. 

RBC says it expects the economy grew 0.1 per cent in November, which would mark the first time real GDP ticked up in six months.

However, it still anticipates that the economy slightly shrank in the fourth quarter. 

With interest rates at the highest level seen in decades, the Canadian economy has been struggling to grow.

Canadian consumers are pulling back on their spending as they shell out more on mortgage interest costs, while businesses are seeing their sales growth slow. 

Economists expect growth to remain weak in the first half of this year, before picking back up in the second half of 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault
4 more members of 2018 World Juniors team charged with sexual assault

Four more members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team have now been charged with sexual assault by police in London, Ont., bringing the total number of players from that team charged to five.

9h ago

What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?
What legal aspects are at play in cases like the one facing world junior players?

Police in London, Ont., are expected to provide an update next week on their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.

12h ago

Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted
Video shows Toronto arson suspect dousing house with gasoline before being confronted

One suspect is being sought in a case of arson after surveillance footage captured the man pouring a flammable liquid at the rear end of a residence in Toronto, police said.

11h ago

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.

15h ago

