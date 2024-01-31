Texas jury recommends the death penalty for man convicted of the fatal shooting of a state trooper

Victor Godinez enters the courtroom at the Hidalgo County Courthouse, Tuesday, Jan. 30 2024, in Edinburg, Texas. A Texas jury early Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, sentenced Godinez, a south Texas man, to death for fatally shooting a state trooper in 2019. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP) The Monitor

By The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 1:42 pm.

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury early Wednesday recommended a south Texas man be sentenced to death for fatally shooting a state trooper in 2019.

The Hidalgo County jury that convicted Victor Godinez last week of capital murder and deliberated for nearly 12 hours before returning the death penalty recommendation shortly after midnight.

Godinez, 29, was to be formally sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Godinez was convicted after a 16-day trial in the April 2019 shooting of Trooper Moises Sanchez.

Sanchez died of his injuries four months after being shot in the head and shoulder in Edinburg while investigating a vehicle collision in which Godinez had fled the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has said Sanchez approached a vehicle crash where the driver fled on foot. The trooper then located Godinez near the scene and was shot.

Defense attorney O. Rene Flores argued that Sanchez had died due to complications of surgery to his skull and not because of the gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors countered that the shooting led to the need for the surgery.

“This is as much justice as we are going to get,” prosecutor Joseph Orendain said. “I think this community has spoken and said that they’re not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in our county. And they are going to give the most serious punishment that they can dole out.”

The jury also convicted Godinez of attempted murder of two law enforcement officers during a manhunt for him and sentenced him to life in prison on those counts.

Texas death penalty verdicts are automatically appealed to an appeals court.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

2h ago

Man seriously injured in Cabbagetown stabbing, suspect arrested
Man seriously injured in Cabbagetown stabbing, suspect arrested

Toronto police have a suspect in custody following a stabbing in Cabbagetown that left a man with serious injuries. Officers were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East around...

1h ago

WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt
WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a house in the city's east end early Tuesday morning and have released video showing them trying to kick in the front door...

2h ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

41m ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

2h ago

Man seriously injured in Cabbagetown stabbing, suspect arrested
Man seriously injured in Cabbagetown stabbing, suspect arrested

Toronto police have a suspect in custody following a stabbing in Cabbagetown that left a man with serious injuries. Officers were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East around...

1h ago

WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt
WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a house in the city's east end early Tuesday morning and have released video showing them trying to kick in the front door...

2h ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

3h ago

0:20
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush

Several vehicles were damaged after a dump truck spilled concrete chunks onto the westbound Gardiner between Park Lawn in Islington

4h ago

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

19h ago

2:58
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community

Advocates say the 2SLGBTQ+ community faces unique challenges when navigating the healthcare system for dementia care. Dilshad Burman with a new campaign that calls for tailored and inclusive healthcare.

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos