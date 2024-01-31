Toronto police looking for 4 men who tried to break into east end home

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a home in the city’s east end early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue around 3:55 a.m. for reports of a break and enter in progress.

Police allege four men were trying to force their way inside the home but took off in a dark coloured vehicle after multiple failed attempts.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Queen.

Investigators have released photos and descriptions of the four male suspects in hopes someone will be able to identify them:

Open Gallery 4 items

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.