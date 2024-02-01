2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old toddler, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today.

Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday when two youths approached, got into the car and drove away.

Police say there were two children in the car at the time of the theft – a five-year-old and a four-month-old.

Police managed to locate the car and forced it to the side of the road. The youths fled the scene on foot and after a short foot pursuit, a 13-year-old male was arrested. A 16-year-old was found hiding nearby and taken into custody.

Police say one of the children in the car was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.