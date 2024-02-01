A UK lawmaker says he’s quitting Parliament after death threats and an arson attack

By The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 9:37 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 9:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — A Conservative lawmaker in Britain said Thursday he will step down when an election is called later this year because of abuse and death threats he says are linked to his support for Israel.

Mike Freer said an arson attack on his office in December was the “final straw.”

He told the BBC that when people go into politics, “we kind of sign up for it, we take it on the chin. … But it’s not fair on our families.”

Freer represents the London constituency of Finchley and Golders Green, which has a large Jewish population.

Freer said he had received death threats from a group called Muslims Against Crusades and began wearing a stab-proof vest after learning his office had been staked out by Ali Harbi Ali, an Islamic State group supporter who stabbed Conservative lawmaker David Amess to death in 2021.

Amess was the second British lawmaker murdered in the past decade. Labour legislator Jo Cox was killed in 2016 by a far-right attacker.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson, Max Blain, said the abuse and threats aimed at Freer were “an attack on British democracy.”

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle urged lawmakers to set an example and “turn down the heat” of their often-fiery debates.

“People reflect how we treat each other, and that’s why I want us to have a nicer politics within the House,” Hoyle told Sky News.

A man and a woman appeared in court on Thursday over an arson attack on Freer’s office. They are scheduled to stand trial later this year. Police say they are not treating it as a hate crime.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

11h ago

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

12h ago

Suspect arrested for stabbing someone with syringe near Yonge-Dundas: police
Suspect arrested for stabbing someone with syringe near Yonge-Dundas: police

Toronto police have arrested a 43-year-old man wanted for allegedly stabbing someone with a syringe near Yonge-Dundas Square. Police were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street West around...

updated

3m ago

Top Stories

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

11h ago

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

12h ago

Suspect arrested for stabbing someone with syringe near Yonge-Dundas: police
Suspect arrested for stabbing someone with syringe near Yonge-Dundas: police

Toronto police have arrested a 43-year-old man wanted for allegedly stabbing someone with a syringe near Yonge-Dundas Square. Police were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street West around...

updated

3m ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

15h ago

2:46
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators

In several stories, CityNews has told you about homeowners who feel cheated by contractors they’ve hired to do work. Many say police won’t take on their case. Why? We spoke with a police officer for some answers.

21h ago

4:08
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores

Richard Southern asks Premier Doug Ford about the business case behind a deal to move some ServiceOntario locations to kiosks inside of Staples stores.

18h ago

1:58
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal

Premier Doug Ford defends his government's decision to provide $1.75 million worth of retrofits to American-owned Staples to host several ServiceOntario locations. CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses the Premier about the sole-source deal.

23h ago

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

23h ago

More Videos