A woman and her 2 young daughters are in a hospital after a ‘corrosive substance’ attack in London

By The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 6:03 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 6:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother near Clapham Common, a residential area in south London, on Wednesday evening.

The woman and the 3-year-old girl suffered potentially life-changing injuries, police said.

Police said a manhunt was underway to find the suspect, who they believe is known to the woman.

Three members of the public who tried to help the family were also admitted to the hospital with minor burn injuries. Five police officers at the scene were also being treated in the hospital for injuries.

“We believe the man and woman are known to each other. Our investigation is in its early stages and we are working to establish why this awful incident has happened,” said superintendent Gabriel Cameron.

“While this appears a targeted attack, he is a dangerous individual and we urgently need to find him,” he added.

Police said the suspect fled on foot after he crashed into a stationary vehicle in his attempt to drive away from the scene.

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

8h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

8h ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is spending another $362 million to help provinces and cities find housing for asylum seekers — but Ontario says it's nowhere near enough.  Immigration Minister Marc Miller...

7h ago

TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse
TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse

Both Toronto school boards have rescheduled their Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) due to a solar eclipse in April. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) voted 21-1 in favour Wednesday night...

7h ago

