Albania’s Institute of Statistics suffers cyberattack, some systems affected

Posted February 1, 2024 7:19 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 7:26 am.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Institute of Statistics reported Thursday it has suffered a cyberattack which affected some of its systems.

A statement said Institute of Statistics, or INSTAT, systems were “a target of a sophisticated cyberattack” on Wednesday.

After closing internet links and activating emergency protocols to protect data, experts determined that only “some of INSTAT systems were affected,” but not those for a recent census.

INSTAT is cooperating with authorities to identify the source and motives of the cyberattack, resume normal functioning and strengthen cybersecurity, the statement on its Facebook page said.

In December, a cyberattack hit the country’s Parliament website.

Albania also suffered a cyberattack in July 2022 that the government and international technology companies blamed on the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The attack, believed to be in retaliation for Albania sheltering members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, or MEK, led the government to cut diplomatic relations with Iran two months later.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied it was behind the attack and said Iran has suffered cyberattacks from MEK.

The United States, NATO and the European Union supported NATO member Albania in the dispute.

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

10h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

9h ago

TDSB green lights development of new cell phone policy for students
TDSB green lights development of new cell phone policy for students

Canada's largest school board is moving ahead on the development of a new cell phone policy for students. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustees gave approval for the new policy at Wednesday...

1h ago

Are we hurting our kids by protecting them too much?
Are we hurting our kids by protecting them too much?

In today's Big Story Podcast, recently, in an effort to keep children from hurting themselves, the City of Toronto banned tobogganing at 45 hills it deemed to be too dangerous. This is the latest example...

11m ago

