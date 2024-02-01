4 suspects sought after couple held at gunpoint in Whitby home invasion

Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 1, 2024 9:44 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 9:56 am.

Police are seeking to identify four suspects after a couple was held at gunpoint during an early-morning home invasion in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police investigators say around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, a male suspect broke into a home in the area of Beaverdams Drive and Audubon Street near Taunton Road West by smashing the basement window. He then allegedly unlocked the rear door of the home, allowing three more suspects to enter the residence.

The suspects found a male resident in the living room and forced him up to the second floor, where two of the suspects held him and his wife at gunpoint.

Police say the two other suspects raided the home and stole several items, including phones, handbags, jewelry, and an undisclosed amount of money.

After the suspects fled the home, the man called police from a nearby gas station.

The couple did not suffer any injuries in the incident.

Police have released the following descriptions of the four male suspects:

  • Suspect #1: White, around 6’0″ with a medium build. He was wearing a black balaclava face covering, dark coloured shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.
  • Suspect #2: Black, he was wearing a black face mask, dark coloured shirt, and dark pants.
  • Suspect #3: Black, around 5’4″ and was wearing a black balaclava face covering, dark coloured shirt, and dark pants.
  • Suspect #4: Black, was wearing a black face mask, dark coloured shirt, and dark pants.
Top Stories

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

11h ago

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

12h ago

Suspect arrested for stabbing someone with syringe near Yonge-Dundas: police
Suspect arrested for stabbing someone with syringe near Yonge-Dundas: police

Toronto police have arrested a 43-year-old man wanted for allegedly stabbing someone with a syringe near Yonge-Dundas Square. Police were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street West around...

updated

1m ago

