4 suspects sought after couple held at gunpoint in Whitby home invasion

Police are seeking to identify four suspects after a couple was held at gunpoint during an early-morning home invasion in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police investigators say around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, a male suspect broke into a home in the area of Beaverdams Drive and Audubon Street near Taunton Road West by smashing the basement window. He then allegedly unlocked the rear door of the home, allowing three more suspects to enter the residence.

The suspects found a male resident in the living room and forced him up to the second floor, where two of the suspects held him and his wife at gunpoint.

Police say the two other suspects raided the home and stole several items, including phones, handbags, jewelry, and an undisclosed amount of money.

After the suspects fled the home, the man called police from a nearby gas station.

The couple did not suffer any injuries in the incident.

Police have released the following descriptions of the four male suspects: