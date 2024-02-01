B.C. to apologize to Doukhobor religious group, forcibly taken from parents in 1950s

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2024

CASTLEGAR, B.C. — British Columbia’s attorney general is set to formally apologize to members of the Doukhobor religious group who were forcibly taken from their parents more than 70 years ago.

Niki Sharma’s office says she’s in Castlegar, B.C., to apologize to members of the Sons of Freedom Doukhobors, who were sent as children to live in a former tuberculosis sanatorium for up to six years. 

A report by B.C.’s ombudsman Jay Chalke last year said about 200 children were taken, often under the cover of darkness, because their parents opposed government rules and refused to send their children to public schools.

Chalke’s report said there may be up to 100 survivors and he called for them to receive financial compensation as well as an apology.

The Sons of Freedom were a small group within the Doukhobor community, an exiled Russian Christian group that was once known for naked protests and periodically burning down their own homes as a rejection of materialism.

Chalke’s report says mistreatment suffered by children at the former sanitorium in New Denver, B.C., in the 1950s included a ban on speaking Russian, often their only language, and restricting access to their parents.

It says the children were kept behind a chain-link fence that they had to help build.

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

7h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

6h ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is spending another $362 million to help provinces and cities find housing for asylum seekers — but Ontario says it's nowhere near enough.  Immigration Minister Marc Miller...

6h ago

TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse
TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse

Both Toronto school boards have rescheduled their Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) due to a solar eclipse in April. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) voted 21-1 in favour Wednesday night...

6h ago

