California teenager charged with swatting faces adult charges in Florida

By The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 1:58 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 2:12 pm.

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A California teenager accused of swatting a Florida mosque has been arrested and transported across the country to face felony charges.

Alan Winston Filion, 17, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from Seminole County, Florida, according to court records. He was extradited to central Florida on Tuesday to face three charges of false reporting and one charge of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He is being prosecuted as an adult.

“Swatting is a perilous and senseless crime, which puts innocent lives in dangerous situations and drains valuable resources,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in a statement. “The substantial law enforcement response in this swatting case underscores our unwavering dedication to community safety and holding offenders accountable, regardless of where they are located.”

Swatting is the practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Bomb threats go back decades in the U.S., but swatting has become especially popular in recent years as people and groups target celebrities and politicians.

Seminole County law enforcement received a call last May from someone saying that he was entering the Masjid Al Hayy Mosque in Sanford to conduct a mass shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. About 30 law enforcement officers responded but found no shooter and determined the call to be a swatting incident.

The sheriff’s office began working with the FBI to investigate several accounts on websites offering swatting services. Various IP addresses connected to these accounts led to Filion’s home address in Lancaster, California, and the FBI served a search warrant at the home in July, officials said. Based on evidence collected during the search, investigators obtained a warrant for Filion’s arrest.

The SCSO Domestic Security Division continued investigating the incident alongside the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators believe that Filion may also be connected to other swatting incidents across the United States. According to court records, Filion appears to have targeted high schools, colleges, mosques, government offices and military bases in multiple states.

A defense attorney listed for Filion in court records didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

1h ago

Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike
Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Toronto's spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners -- but it won't be as high as initially proposed. Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough...

27m ago

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges
Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges

Toronto police have arrested one of two suspects accused of storming into an Etobicoke home with crowbars and demanding the owner hand over their car keys. Investigators say it happened on Friday, Dec....

2h ago

