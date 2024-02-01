Canada Goose reports $130.6M Q3 profit, revenue up 6% from year earlier

A Canada Goose Clothing company logo is displayed on a storefront in Ottawa on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2024 7:27 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 8:26 am.

TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported $130.6 million in net income attributable to shareholders for its third-quarter as its revenue rose six per cent compared with a year ago.

The luxury parka maker says the profit amounted to $1.29 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with net income attributable to shareholders of $134.9 million or $1.28 per diluted share a year earlier when it had more shares outstanding.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $609.9 million, up from $576.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it earned $1.37 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.27 per diluted share a year earlier.

In its outlook, the company says it expects revenue between $310 million and $330 million for its fourth quarter and an adjusted profit between two and 13 cents per diluted share.

For its full 2024 financial year, Canada Goose says it expects total revenue between $1.285 billion and $1.305 billion compared with its earlier guidance for between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion. Adjusted net income per diluted share is now expected between 82 cents and 92 cents compared with earlier guidance for between 60 cents and $1.40.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GOOS)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

10h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

9h ago

TDSB green lights development of new cell phone policy for students
TDSB green lights development of new cell phone policy for students

Canada's largest school board is moving ahead on the development of a new cell phone policy for students. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustees gave approval for the new policy at Wednesday...

1h ago

Are we hurting our kids by protecting them too much?
Are we hurting our kids by protecting them too much?

In today's Big Story Podcast, recently, in an effort to keep children from hurting themselves, the City of Toronto banned tobogganing at 45 hills it deemed to be too dangerous. This is the latest example...

12m ago

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

10h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

9h ago

TDSB green lights development of new cell phone policy for students
TDSB green lights development of new cell phone policy for students

Canada's largest school board is moving ahead on the development of a new cell phone policy for students. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustees gave approval for the new policy at Wednesday...

1h ago

Are we hurting our kids by protecting them too much?
Are we hurting our kids by protecting them too much?

In today's Big Story Podcast, recently, in an effort to keep children from hurting themselves, the City of Toronto banned tobogganing at 45 hills it deemed to be too dangerous. This is the latest example...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

14h ago

2:46
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators

In several stories, CityNews has told you about homeowners who feel cheated by contractors they’ve hired to do work. Many say police won’t take on their case. Why? We spoke with a police officer for some answers.

19h ago

4:08
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores

Richard Southern asks Premier Doug Ford about the business case behind a deal to move some ServiceOntario locations to kiosks inside of Staples stores.

17h ago

1:58
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal

Premier Doug Ford defends his government's decision to provide $1.75 million worth of retrofits to American-owned Staples to host several ServiceOntario locations. CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses the Premier about the sole-source deal.

21h ago

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

21h ago

More Videos