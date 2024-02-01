CME warns Ontario manufacturers struggling to fill thousands of job vacancies

Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters are raising an alarm about the increased number of vacancies in Ontario's manufacturing sector which are projected to rise as older workers retire. A worker welds steel in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, March 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2024 10:49 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 10:56 am.

TORONTO — Industry group Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters is warning on the rising number of job vacancies in Ontario’s manufacturing sector as positions go unfilled, thousands of new positions are set to be created and a wave of retirements takes hold. 

CME says Ontario has more than 18,900 vacancies and about 7,000 confirmed new manufacturing jobs opening up.

The association says the industry could see as many as 18,500 retirements from baby boomers in the province every year between now and 2034.

It adds the labour shortage will be more pronounced in the auto and electric vehicle sector as EV production ramps up.

Dennis Darby, president and chief executive of CME, says manufacturing is more important than ever to Ontario’s future.

CME is calling on the provincial government to invest more in the training and upskilling of workers, bolster its tax credit for employer-led training and better align its programs to match employers with workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027
Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027

The Liberal government is delaying until 2027 the expansion of eligibility for assisted dying to those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Health Minister Mark Holland introduced legislation...

breaking

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check...

58m ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

12h ago

Top Stories

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027
Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027

The Liberal government is delaying until 2027 the expansion of eligibility for assisted dying to those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Health Minister Mark Holland introduced legislation...

breaking

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check...

58m ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

12h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

17h ago

2:17
Global Affairs systems breached for a month
Global Affairs systems breached for a month

Global Affairs Canada is investigating after a cyber attack which left its systems vulnerable for a month. One cyber security experts says if this happened in the private sector, people would be fired.

18h ago

1:07
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls for changes to the criminal code in response to a significant rise in auto thefts and violent crime across the Greater Toronto Area.

20h ago

2:46
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators

In several stories, CityNews has told you about homeowners who feel cheated by contractors they’ve hired to do work. Many say police won’t take on their case. Why? We spoke with a police officer for some answers.

22h ago

More Videos