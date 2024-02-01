Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges

Toronto police have arrested one of two suspects accused of storming into an Etobicoke home with crowbars and demanding the owner hand over their car keys.

Investigators say it happened on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at around 4:55 a.m. at a residence in the Twyford Road and Abilene Drive area, near The Kingsway and Islington Avenue.

After forcing their way into the home and obtaining the keys, police say the men took off in the victim’s vehicle and were last seen driving southbound on Twyford.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, members of the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force arrested a teen suspect.

Jusnain Javed, 19, of Toronto, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, robbery with an offensive weapon, break and enter commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.