First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenches Northern California while moving south

Heavy cloud cover hoovers in the background at Ventura Pier, formerly known as the San Buenaventura Wharf, ahead of storms in Ventura, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By John Antczak, The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 3:06 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 3:12 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenched Northern California on Thursday, flooding roads while triggering statewide storm preparations and calls for people to get ready for powerful downpours, heavy snow and damaging winds.

Heavy rain and gusty winds that began hitting the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday evening were expected to continue powering down the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a flood watch into Friday morning for the Bay Area and the Central Coast because of possible flooding of rivers, streams, some roads and areas scarred by previous wildfires.

Forecasters also said the Central Coast could see waves up to 18 feet (5.4 meters) high on Thursday and Friday.

Service on San Francisco’s iconic cable cars were halted as a safety precaution, and Pacifica, a coastal city in San Mateo County, saw more than an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain in a single hour.

Widespread coastal flooding was reported Wednesday in Humboldt County, where up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain was expected before the storm headed south, said the National Weather Service office in Eureka. Scattered power outages were reported.

In the far south, all of San Diego County was under a flood watch Thursday. Forecasters said some areas could see 2 inches ( 51 milliliters) of rain, with up to 3 inches ( 76 milliliters) in the mountains and winds gusty to 40 mph or more.

The storm came a week after heavy rain caused flooding that inundated homes and overturned cars in the county.

The “Pineapple Express” — so-called because its long plume of moisture stretched back across the Pacific to near Hawaii — will be followed by an even more powerful storm on Sunday, forecasters said.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather.

Brian Ferguson, Cal OES deputy director of crisis communications, characterized the situation as “a significant threat to the safety of Californians” with concerns for impact over 10 to 14 days from the Oregon line to San Diego and from the coast up into the mountains.

“This really is a broad sweep of California that’s going to see threats over the coming week,” Ferguson said.

Last winter, California was battered by numerous drought-busting atmospheric rivers that unleashed extensive flooding, big waves that hammered shoreline communities and extraordinary snowfall that crushed buildings. More than 20 people died.

The memory was in mind in Capitola, along Monterey Bay, as Joshua Whitby brought in sandbags and considered boarding up the restaurant Zelda’s on the Beach, where he is kitchen manager.

“There’s absolutely always a little bit of PTSD going on with this just because of how much damage we did take last year,” Whitby said Wednesday.

The second storm in the series has the potential to be much stronger, said Daniel Swain a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Models suggest it could intensify as it approaches the coast of California, a process called bombogenesis in which a spinning low-pressure system rapidly deepens, Swain said in an online briefing Tuesday. The process is popularly called a “cyclone bomb.”

That scenario would create the potential for a major windstorm for the San Francisco Bay Area and other parts of Northern California as well as heavy but brief rain, Swain said.

The new storms come halfway through a winter very different than a year ago.

Despite storms like a Jan. 22 deluge that spawned damaging flash floods in San Diego, the overall trend has been drier. The Sierra Nevada snowpack that normally supplies about 30% of California’s water is only about half of its average to date, state officials said Tuesday.

A winter storm warning was in effect through 10 a.m. Friday for nearly a 300-mile (483-kilometer) stretch of the Sierra from north of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park, said the weather service office in Reno, Nevada. Snow could fall at rates up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) per hour in some areas, with winds gusting up to 100 mph (160 kph), forecasters said.

___

Associated Press journalists Nic Coury in Capitola, California, and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

John Antczak, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

5h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

5h ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is spending another $362 million to help provinces and cities find housing for asylum seekers — but Ontario says it's nowhere near enough.  Immigration Minister Marc Miller...

4h ago

TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse
TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse

Both Toronto school boards have rescheduled their Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) due to a solar eclipse in April. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) voted 21-1 in favour Wednesday night...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

5h ago

Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store
Police seek 4 people in robbery at Yorkdale Mall jewelry store

Police are searching for at least four individuals following a robbery at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night. Investigators say around 8:45 p.m. four males robbed a jewelry store in the area of Yorkdale...

5h ago

Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers
Ottawa pledges $362 million to provinces, cities to temporarily house asylum seekers

The federal government is spending another $362 million to help provinces and cities find housing for asylum seekers — but Ontario says it's nowhere near enough.  Immigration Minister Marc Miller...

4h ago

TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse
TDSB joins other school boards to reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse

Both Toronto school boards have rescheduled their Professional Activity Day (P.A. Day) due to a solar eclipse in April. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) voted 21-1 in favour Wednesday night...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

9h ago

2:46
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators

In several stories, CityNews has told you about homeowners who feel cheated by contractors they’ve hired to do work. Many say police won’t take on their case. Why? We spoke with a police officer for some answers.

15h ago

4:08
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores

Richard Southern asks Premier Doug Ford about the business case behind a deal to move some ServiceOntario locations to kiosks inside of Staples stores.

12h ago

1:58
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses Premier Ford over ServiceOntario deal

Premier Doug Ford defends his government's decision to provide $1.75 million worth of retrofits to American-owned Staples to host several ServiceOntario locations. CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses the Premier about the sole-source deal.

17h ago

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

17h ago

More Videos