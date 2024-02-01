Florida House votes to loosen child labor laws a year after tougher immigrant employment law enacted

File - Schoolchildren and chaperones gather in front of the Florida Historic Capitol building during a legislative session, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. A year after Florida enacted a new law to making it more difficult for employers to hire immigrants in the country illegally, the House passed a bill Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, to let 16- and 17-year-olds work longer and later hours. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Brendan Farrington, The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 7:07 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 7:42 pm.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A year after Florida enacted a new law to making it more difficult for employers to hire immigrants in the country illegally, the House passed a bill Thursday to let 16- and 17-year-olds work longer and later hours.

Supporters said teenagers and their parents know how to best manage their time and activities and lifting employment restrictions will help them build careers and earn money, especially with the current labor shortage. Opponents said the changes would make it easier for employers to exploit children and longer hours could negatively affect schoolwork.

“Nearly 1 million searches have been performed for ‘How can I get a job as a teen.’ They want to work. This bill gets government out of their way to choose a path that’s best for them,” said Republican Rep. Linda Chaney, who sponsored the bill.

The bill would remove restrictions prohibiting 16- and 17-year-olds from working more than eight hours when they have classes the next day and from working more than 30 hours a week when school is in session. The House passed it on an 80-35 vote.

Democrats opposing the bill argued that current law allows students plenty of time to work and attend school. Rep. Anna Eskamani questioned whether the measure was being proposed because the state’s immigrant employment restrictions are making it more difficult to fill some jobs.

“The elephant in the room is that we see a labor shortage in different parts of the economy and part of that is tied to decisions this Legislature has made when it comes to immigration,” she said.

She also said employers should pay adults more for less desirable jobs rather than relying on children.

“I have concerns with saturating the workplace with cheap labor, which will make it harder for every person to be paid a wage they can live on,” Eskamani said.

The Senate has a similar bill that doesn’t go as far as the House. Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said she’s heard too many concerns from parents about “young people working all hours of the day and night and not sleeping and not getting an education.”

The Senate bill needs approval from two more committees before reaching the full chamber.

“We want to allow students or kids that want to work to do that, but our number one priority is to make sure that they don’t sacrifice their education,” Passidomo said.

Brendan Farrington, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston
2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old baby, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today. Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of Weston...

50m ago

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

41m ago

Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody
Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody

Two people are in custody and a man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles. Police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just after 7...

5m ago

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston
2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old baby, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today. Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of Weston...

50m ago

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

41m ago

Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody
Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody

Two people are in custody and a man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles. Police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just after 7...

5m ago

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

2h ago

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

22h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

1:49
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience

Two Michelin star chefs converge on Canadian soil to celebrate Italy and its cuisine.  Stella Acquisto reports.

1:59
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut

Canada's economy is growing and that could spell bad news for interest rates. Plus, a stunning admission from Boeing's CEO, and the U.S. Federal Reserve makes its own interest rate decision. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos