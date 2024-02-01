Gas explosions in Kenya’s capital kill at least 2, injure others and send smoke rising over homes

In this image made from video, firefighters battle blaze in Nairobi, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Several explosions culminating in one huge plume of smoke rising above residential flats in Nairobi early on Friday started as a company refilled its gas tanks, according to a Kenyan government official.(AP Photo)

By Tom Odula, The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 10:43 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 11:26 pm.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya’s capital killed two people, injured at least 29 others and sent a fiery smoke plume rising over homes early Friday, authorities said.

The deaths of an adult and a minor were confirmed as of 4:30 a.m. and the toll may rise as the day breaks, said Wesley Kimeto, police chief for the Embakasi neighborhood where the explosions occurred.

Nairobi residents who took several videos with their phones were heard speaking in concerned tones, some of them screaming.

A company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire started and it badly damaged the building where the company was based, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said. The fire that started around midnight was later extinguished but the cause was unknown.

Kenya Red Cross ferried 29 injured people, the organization posted on its X social media account.

The proximity of the industrial company to residences raised questions about enforcement of city plans. Officials at the county government have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations.

Tom Odula, The Associated Press

