Gaza protesters blockade truck access to Port of Vancouver

Gantry cranes sit idle above stacks of cargo containers at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2024 2:13 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 2:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Dozens of protesters with Palestinian flags and banners have blockaded truck access to the Port of Vancouver.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says officials are “aware of protest activity blocking vehicle access to port roads” and they’re monitoring the situation.

It says blockades have been set up at both entrances to the port at Clark Drive and Commissioner Street, and a statement from protesters says they’re calling on the Canadian government to immediately enact an arms embargo on Israel.

In a notice obtained by The Canadian Press, the port authority says police are on-site and protesters were allowing personal vehicles to leave the port, but they’re otherwise blocking access at the two entry points.

Traffic camera photos on the City of Vancouver website show protesters blocking the intersection of Clark Drive and Hastings Street, while several semi-trucks appear to be waiting in a line near the port’s entrance.

The Vancouver port is Canada’s largest, facilitating trade of about $305 billion in goods annually and generating $11.9 billion in annual Gross Domestic Product.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

1h ago

Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike
Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Toronto's spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners -- but it won't be as high as initially proposed. Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough...

30m ago

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges
Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges

Toronto police have arrested one of two suspects accused of storming into an Etobicoke home with crowbars and demanding the owner hand over their car keys. Investigators say it happened on Friday, Dec....

2h ago

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

16h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

20h ago

1:49
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience

Two Michelin star chefs converge on Canadian soil to celebrate Italy and its cuisine.  Stella Acquisto reports.

20h ago

2:17
Global Affairs systems breached for a month
Global Affairs systems breached for a month

Global Affairs Canada is investigating after a cyber attack which left its systems vulnerable for a month. One cyber security experts says if this happened in the private sector, people would be fired.

21h ago

1:07
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls for changes to the criminal code in response to a significant rise in auto thefts and violent crime across the Greater Toronto Area.

23h ago

