Health officer advises B.C. to offer smokable fentanyl in report backing safer supply

A woman prepares to smoke a cigarette in an alley after using illicit drugs at an outdoor supervised consumption site in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on Thursday, May 27, 2021. B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says in a report that the province should work with drug makers and distributors to expand choices for those at risk of overdose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 3:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — A review of prescribed safer supply programs in B.C. says the province should increase the range of drugs available to include smokable fentanyl and other substances.

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says in her report that the province should work with drug makers and distributors to expand choices for those at risk of overdose.

The report says an “ethical analysis” of prescribed safer supply concludes that interventions to reduce certain or severe harms are justified, even if it means there may be “uncertain harms” to the broader population.

Henry’s review also says the province should stop calling the program  “prescribed safer supply,” and instead refer to “prescribed alternatives” to toxic supply. 

The review says there needs to be “substantial increases” in supportive and low-income housing because of the link between poverty and homelessness with “problematic” drug use. 

Henry’s review says concerns over diversion of prescribed opioids should be viewed as a failure to meet the needs of people who use drugs, who may trade or sell prescribed hydromorphone for more powerful substances such as fentanyl.

The report says 4,331 people have access to prescribed safer supply, a small fraction of the at least 115,000 people with opioid use disorder in B.C., leaving the majority of drug users at risk of death from the toxic illicit market.

The report was issued after Wednesday’s one-year anniversary of the decriminalization of possession of small amounts of opioids and other drugs in B.C., under a three-year exemption from Health Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024

The Canadian Press

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

2h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

40m ago

Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike
Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Toronto's spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners -- but it won't be as high as initially proposed. Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough...

2h ago

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

2h ago

