Increase in U.S. softwood lumber duties ‘entirely unwarranted,’ trade minister says

An employee walks across the lumber yard at Ledwidge Lumber Co. in Halifax on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The federal government is lashing out at the U.S. Commerce Department over plans to raise duties on Canadian softwood lumber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2024 4:42 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 4:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is lashing out at the U.S. Commerce Department over plans to raise duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

International Trade Minister Mary Ng says the U.S. has signalled it intends to raise duties to 13.86 per cent, up from 8.05 per cent. 

Ng calls the move disappointing and entirely unwarranted.

It’s only the latest salvo in a bilateral back-and-forth that Ottawa has described as a drag on efforts to improve the cost and supply of housing.

Last month, Ng vowed to contest a U.S. International Trade Commission decision to keep the duties in place. 

She says Canada will fight the duties by every means available, including litigation through existing trade agreements, as well as the World Trade Organization and the U.S. Court of International Trade. 

Canada is “extremely disappointed” in the latest finding by the Commerce Department, she said: “This measure is entirely unwarranted.”

At the same time, she said, the federal government stands ready to negotiate a resolution to the dispute that has dogged the Canada-U.S. relationship for decades. 

“We will continue to work closely with provinces, territories and industry to defend Canadian interests through all available avenues,” Ng said. 

“We remain ready and willing to work with the United States toward a negotiated solution that allows for a return to predictable cross-border trade in softwood lumber.”

In October, Canada cheered a decision by a NAFTA dispute panel that found aspects of how the U.S. calculates the duties are inconsistent with federal law. 

Under the U.S. Tariff Act, the Department of Commerce determines whether goods are being sold at less than fair value or if they’re benefiting from subsidies provided by foreign governments.

In Canada, lumber-producing provinces set so-called stumpage fees for timber harvested from Crown land, a system that U.S. producers — forced to pay market rates — consider an unfair subsidy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

7m ago

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

4h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

1h ago

Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto
Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto

Two wanted suspects are believed to be behind a recent string of pickpocket-style thefts in Toronto's downtown core, police said. Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, 2024, investigators received multiple reports...

43m ago

Top Stories

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

7m ago

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

4h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

1h ago

Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto
Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto

Two wanted suspects are believed to be behind a recent string of pickpocket-style thefts in Toronto's downtown core, police said. Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, 2024, investigators received multiple reports...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

19h ago

2:28
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care

A new deal between Loblaw and Manulife may affect where you get your prescription. Caryn Ceolin with why the deal is raising concerns about what some experts say is increasingly corporatized care in this country.

23h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

23h ago

1:49
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience

Two Michelin star chefs converge on Canadian soil to celebrate Italy and its cuisine.  Stella Acquisto reports.

23h ago

1:59
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut

Canada's economy is growing and that could spell bad news for interest rates. Plus, a stunning admission from Boeing's CEO, and the U.S. Federal Reserve makes its own interest rate decision. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos