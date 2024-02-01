Keller Williams agrees to pay $70 million to settle real estate agent commission lawsuits nationwide

FILE - A sale sign stands outside a home in Wyndmoor, Pa., June 22, 2022. One of the nation's largest real estate brokerages has agreed Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, to pay $70 million as part of a proposed settlement to resolve more than a dozen lawsuits across the country over agent commissions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 7:04 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 7:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the nation’s largest real estate brokerages has agreed to pay $70 million as part of a proposed settlement to resolve more than a dozen lawsuits across the country over agent commissions.

The agreement, filed Thursday with federal courts overseeing lawsuits in Illinois and Missouri, also calls on Keller Williams Realty Inc. to take several steps aimed at providing homebuyers and sellers with more transparency over the commissions paid to real estate agents.

“We think it’s a tremendous victory for homeowners and homebuyers across the country,” said Michael Ketchmark, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuits.

The central claim put forth in the lawsuits is that the country’s biggest real estate brokerages engage in practices that unfairly force homeowners to pay artificially inflated agent commissions when they sell their home.

In October, a federal jury in Missouri found that the National Association of Realtors and several large real estate brokerages, including Keller Williams, conspired to require that home sellers pay homebuyers’ agent commission in violation of federal antitrust law.

The jury ordered the defendants to pay almost $1.8 billion in damages. If treble damages — which allows plaintiffs to potentially receive up to three times actual or compensatory damages — are awarded, then the defendants may have to pay more than $5 billion.

More than a dozen similar lawsuits are pending against the real estate brokerage industry.

Moving Keller Williams out from under that cloud of litigation and uncertainty motivated the company to pursue the proposed settlement, which would release the company, its franchisees and agents from similar agent commission lawsuits nationwide. The company based in Austin, Texas, operates more than 1,100 offices with some 180,000 agents.

“We came to the decision to settle with careful consideration for the immediate and long-term well-being of our agents, our franchisees and the business models they depend on,” Gary Keller, the company’s executive chairman, wrote in a companywide email Thursday. “It was a decision to bring stability, relief and the freedom for us all to focus on our mission without distractions.”

Among the terms of its proposed settlement, Keller Williams agreed to make clear that its agents let clients know that commissions are negotiable, and that there isn’t a set minimum that clients are required to pay, nor one set by law.

The company also agreed to make certain that agents who work with prospective homebuyers disclose their compensation structure, including any “cooperative compensation,” which is when a seller’s agent offers to compensate the agent that represents a buyer for their services.

As part of the settlement, which must be approved by the court, Keller Williams agents will no longer be required to be members of the National Association of Realtors or follow the trade association’s guidelines.

Two other large real estate brokerages agreed to similar settlement terms last year. In their respective pacts, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. agreed to pay $83.5 million, while Re/Max agreed to pay $55 million.

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston
2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old baby, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today. Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of Weston...

50m ago

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

41m ago

Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody
Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody

Two people are in custody and a man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles. Police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just after 7...

5m ago

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston
2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old baby, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today. Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of Weston...

50m ago

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

41m ago

Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody
Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody

Two people are in custody and a man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles. Police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just after 7...

5m ago

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

2h ago

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

22h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

1:49
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience

Two Michelin star chefs converge on Canadian soil to celebrate Italy and its cuisine.  Stella Acquisto reports.

1:59
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut

Canada's economy is growing and that could spell bad news for interest rates. Plus, a stunning admission from Boeing's CEO, and the U.S. Federal Reserve makes its own interest rate decision. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos