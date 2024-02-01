Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,119.21, up 97.33 points):

FLINT Corp. (TSX:FLNT). Construction. Up two cents, or 66.67 per cent, to five cents on 12.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $47.95, on 9.7 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Up four cents, or 1.07 per cent, to $3.79 on 6.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 63 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $43.89 on 6.0 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSX:URE). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 6.45 per cent, to $2.64 on 5.8 million shares.

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU). Energy. Up four cents, or 3.20 per cent, to $1.29 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS). Apparel and Luxury. Up $1.27, or 7.88 per cent, to $17.39. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. said further price increases are on the table even as buyers rethink their spending choices amid higher inflation and interest rates over the past two years. The company’s third-quarter results furnished evidence of ongoing demand, particularly across the Pacific Ocean. It enjoyed skyrocketing sales in Asia after China lifted pandemic restrictions, even as revenue fell sharply in North America and Europe. For its 2024 financial year, Canada Goose forecast revenues of $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion, compared with its earlier guidance of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion. The previous fiscal year drew revenues of $1.22 billion.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Up 42 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $63.22. Rogers Communications Inc. reported its fourth-quarter net income fell 35 per cent compared with a year ago as it was hit by costs related to its acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. and integrating the business. The company reported net income of $328 million or 62 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with $508 million or $1 per diluted share a year earlier. The increase came as wireless service revenue rose nine per cent, helped by growth in the company’s mobile phone subscriber base and revenue from Shaw Mobile subscribers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1,2024.

The Canadian Press