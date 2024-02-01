National chief calls Ottawa to return to policing talks after mass stabbing inquest

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2024 4:51 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 4:57 pm.

SASKATOON — The Assembly of First Nations national chief said a coroner’s inquest into a mass stabbing shows Ottawa must return to the table to negotiate long-promised legislation declaring First Nations policing an essential service.

Cindy Woodhouse says if there had been a First Nations police service on the James Smith Cree Nation, the rampage could have been avoided. 

Myles Sanderson killed 11 people and injured 17 others on the First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon in September 2022. 

He died in police custody a few days later.

An inquest into the killings released more than two dozen recommendations Wednesday, including one for the First Nation to establish a local police force in a timely fashion. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised his government would bring forward a new First Nations policing law in 2020 but Woodhouse says the legislation remains stalled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

8m ago

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

4h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

1h ago

Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto
Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto

Two wanted suspects are believed to be behind a recent string of pickpocket-style thefts in Toronto's downtown core, police said. Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, 2024, investigators received multiple reports...

44m ago

Top Stories

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

8m ago

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

4h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

1h ago

Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto
Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto

Two wanted suspects are believed to be behind a recent string of pickpocket-style thefts in Toronto's downtown core, police said. Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, 2024, investigators received multiple reports...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

19h ago

2:28
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care

A new deal between Loblaw and Manulife may affect where you get your prescription. Caryn Ceolin with why the deal is raising concerns about what some experts say is increasingly corporatized care in this country.

23h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

23h ago

1:49
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience

Two Michelin star chefs converge on Canadian soil to celebrate Italy and its cuisine.  Stella Acquisto reports.

23h ago

1:59
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut

Canada's economy is growing and that could spell bad news for interest rates. Plus, a stunning admission from Boeing's CEO, and the U.S. Federal Reserve makes its own interest rate decision. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos