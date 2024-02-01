OpenText sees earnings drop in second quarter to US$37.7 million

OpenText Corp. says it earned US$37.7 million in its second quarter, down 85 per cent from US$258.5 million during the same quarter last year. CEO Mark Barrenechea speaks in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

WATERLOO, ONT. — OpenText Corp. says it earned US$37.7 million in its second quarter, down 85 per cent from US$258.5 million during the same quarter last year.

The company saw its operating expenses nearly double for the quarter, and was also hit with significantly higher interest and other related expenses.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based company says revenues for the quarter were US$1.5 billion, up from US$897.4 million a year earlier.

Earnings per diluted share were 14 cents US, up from 96 cents US a year earlier.

CEO Mark Barrenechea says OpenText remains on track to close the divestment of its AMC business to Rocket Software, Inc. in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Executive vice-president and chief financial officer Madhu Ranganathan says the company expects to bring recent acquisitionMicro Focus on to the OpenText operating model by the end of the fiscal year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:OTEX)

The Canadian Press

2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston
2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old toddler, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today. Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of...

updated

14m ago

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

2m ago

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

1h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

2h ago

