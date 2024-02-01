Crombie urges Premier Ford to end ‘ServiceOntario coverup’ and release business case

Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford enters a room to speak to journalists at the Queen's Park legislature in Toronto on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Richard Southern and Michael Ranger

Posted February 1, 2024 8:22 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 8:28 am.

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has “deep concern” about the province’s “continued backroom deals.”

In a letter addressed to Ford, Bonnie Crombie urges the premier to start answering questions about his government’s sole-sourced deal and “end the ServiceOntario coverup.”

“We later learned that this selloff of ServiceOntario would include using millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to renovate these privately owned stores,” reads the letter. “Release the business case and let Ontario taxpayers decide for themselves if this is a good use of public funds.”

“You’ve insisted Canadians should just believe you, but time and time again you have betrayed their trust.”

Six ServiceOntario outlets are opening at Staples Canada locations on Thursday and will offer extended hours in the evening and on weekends. Three of the new Southern Ontario locations are in the GTA, including Oakville, Newmarket and Scarborough.

The Ford government’s sole-sourced deal will see the closure of 11 total ServiceOntario locations as they move into the larger box stores.

CityNews learned earlier this week that the provincial government was giving Staples $1.75 million for the retrofitting costs as officials say the deal will save $900,000 over three years. The government has so far not responded to requests to see the business case or share more information on where the savings will come from.

Ford continued to defend the deal on Wednesday when pressed on why it was a sole-source deal and not opened up to other corporations for bidding, appearing to deflect responsibility onto ministry officials.

“None of us dealt with this, the officials brought this to us, and there were about 12 companies that are looking to do this,” said Ford. “It’s no different than the federal government for Canada Post and Shoppers Drug Mart.”

All three opposition parties have repeatedly spoken against the move. The Ontario Liberal Party and the Green Party have written letters to the auditor general, asking to conduct a value-for-money audit on the move.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles also urged Premier Ford to release the business case for the deal on Tuesday.

With files from Meredith Bond

