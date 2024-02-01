Peel police officer fires less-lethal firearm at man in crisis, SIU investigating

Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate and is investigating after an officer in Peel Region fired a less-lethal weapon at a man in crisis in Mississauga.

Authorities notified the public of an investigation in the Port Street and Elizabeth Street area in Port Credit just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson later said that a man had been taken to a local hospital to receive care.

On Thursday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was assigned to the case after it was confirmed that a Peel Regional Police officer fired a less-lethal firearm at the 39-year-old man.

The SIU said police arrived at the scene and saw the man harming himself. An officer discharged a conducted energy weapon and an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield at the man.

An Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield is a gas-operated device that fires 37-millimetre rounds designed to subdue without causing serious harm.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

The invoked its mandate because a police officer discharged a less-lethal weapon, which is classified as a firearm.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.