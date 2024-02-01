South African election officials visit prisons trying to register record numbers of inmates to vote

Inmates at the all-male Zonderwater Correctional Centre on the outskirts of Pretoria, South Africa, wait Thursday Feb. 1, 2024, to register as voters or update their details on electoral rolls. The Electoral Commission of South Africa says it hopes to significantly increase the number of prisoners who take part in this year's national election. (AP Photo/Sebabatso Mosamo)

By Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 3:12 pm.

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South African election officials have visited prisons across the country as part of an ambitious project to register at least 100,000 inmates to vote in this year’s national election.

The country’s constitution guarantees every adult citizen the right to vote — meaning there are no restrictions on prisoners taking part in elections, a stark contrast to most other African nations. The date for the vote has not yet been announced, but it’s expected to be held between May and August.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa hopes to register a record number of inmates in the 240 correctional facilities across the country as voters. Around 15,000 prisoners voted in the last national election in 2019.

South Africa has about 157,000 inmates currently in prison, according to authorities. The country struggles with one of the highest crime rates in the world.

The commission said that though it was concluding its visit to all 240 prisons by the end of Thursday, it still could not say how many prisoners countrywide had registered.

At the all-male Zonderwater Correctional Centre on the outskirts of the capital, Pretoria, prisoners in orange uniforms lined up Thursday in a hall to register as first-time voters or update their details on electoral rolls if they have been recently incarcerated.

Guards kept a close watch. A banner with the words “Ensuring Free and Fair Elections” was pinned to a prison wall.

Other inmates ignored the process, chatting to each other or getting on with their work preparing lunch in the cafeteria.

“The whole country is a single constituency,” said electoral commission chairperson Mosotho Moepya. “Whether they are here at Zonderwater … or elsewhere in the country.”

Khathutshelo Mashau, an inmate who registered, said he thinks that prisoners also have an interest in who governs the country.

“The way our courts are operating sometimes, it does frustrate us,” Mashau said. “If you are writing an appeal it takes so long. That’s one thing that us, as offenders, we are worried about.”

Mandla Mpangane also registered to vote but said most prisoners did not, largely because they are disillusioned with the way the legal process handles their parole applications and grievances while in prison.

He said he hoped his vote would improve the running of the prison and life for his family on the outside.

“It will make a big difference in our community,” he said.

South Africa, with a population of 62 million, has more than 27 million registered voters so far for this year’s national election.

It will be South Africa’s seventh under its new democracy. The country’s first all-race vote was held in 1994 and saw Nelson Mandela elected as the country’s first Black president to officially end the apartheid system of forced racial segregation.

The African National Congress party once led by Mandela has been in government ever since apartheid ended.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

2h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

37m ago

Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike
Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Toronto's spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners -- but it won't be as high as initially proposed. Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough...

1h ago

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

2h ago

Top Stories

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

2h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

37m ago

Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike
Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Toronto's spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners -- but it won't be as high as initially proposed. Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough...

1h ago

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

17h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

21h ago

1:49
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience

Two Michelin star chefs converge on Canadian soil to celebrate Italy and its cuisine.  Stella Acquisto reports.

21h ago

1:59
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut

Canada's economy is growing and that could spell bad news for interest rates. Plus, a stunning admission from Boeing's CEO, and the U.S. Federal Reserve makes its own interest rate decision. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

1:07
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls for changes to the criminal code in response to a significant rise in auto thefts and violent crime across the Greater Toronto Area.
More Videos