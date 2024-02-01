Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Olivia Chow
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks to journalists as she arrives for a meeting with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Oct. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 1, 2024 12:48 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 12:53 pm.

Toronto’s spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners — but it won’t be as high as initially proposed.

Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough on Thursday morning, confirming a 9.5 per cent property tax hike, as was previously reported by CityNews. The new rate is one per cent less than the 10.5 per cent tax that was recommended in January.

The new tax hike would still be the highest since amalgamation and would eclipse the seven per cent increase former mayor John Tory pushed through last year.

“We cannot cut away all of this mess,” said Chow, responding to critics who argue, instead of raising taxes, the city should look for more savings elsewhere. “If we cut deeper, we could be cutting at bone and hitting the marrow.”

Toronto is facing a budget deficit of nearly $1.8 billion.

More cuts “would only accelerate the decline of our transit system,” says Chow.

She also revealed, as part of her first budget as mayor, the city plans to foot the bill for Scarborough’s much-anticipated busway . One of the key investments in the final budget is to fully fund the east-end transit corridor.

The busway will be built in place of where the Scarborough RT used to run. Transit advocates have been calling for the dedicated bus route since the RT stopped running last summer.

The TTC prematurely shut down Line 3 Scarborough RT due to a derailment. Chow says the 2024 spending plan will be able to cover the nearly $70 million cost of the replacement transit route.

“The shutdown of the Scarborough RT without a replacement, an entire rapid transit line, is symbolic of the decades of underinvestment in our city and the people who live here,” said Chow in a statement.

The mayor has pointed to the Toronto police budget as an area where the city could come away with significant savings. Toronto police will see a bump in their budget, but it will still fall $12 million short of what police chief Myron Demkiw has been asking for.

Demkiw has warned the cut would create an “unacceptable risk” to public safety. The board had asked for an increase of $20 million.

He is scheduled to speak and respond to the final budget on Thursday afternoon.

The budget will go before city council on Feb. 14 and Mayor Chow has previously indicated that she would not use the strong mayor powers to push her budget through.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

2h ago

Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027
Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027

The Liberal government is delaying until 2027 the expansion of eligibility for assisted dying to those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Health Minister Mark Holland introduced legislation...

40m ago

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

15h ago

Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check...

2h ago

Top Stories

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

2h ago

Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027
Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027

The Liberal government is delaying until 2027 the expansion of eligibility for assisted dying to those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Health Minister Mark Holland introduced legislation...

40m ago

Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024
Toronto property tax increase reduced to 9.5 per cent in 2024

Toronto residents will not face a double-digit property tax increase in 2024. CityNews has confirmed Mayor Olivia Chow will present a final budget on Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent property tax...

15h ago

Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

14h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

18h ago

1:07
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls for changes to the criminal code in response to a significant rise in auto thefts and violent crime across the Greater Toronto Area.

21h ago

2:46
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators

In several stories, CityNews has told you about homeowners who feel cheated by contractors they’ve hired to do work. Many say police won’t take on their case. Why? We spoke with a police officer for some answers.
4:08
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores
Ontario premier stands by decision to put ServiceOntario kiosks in Staples stores

Richard Southern asks Premier Doug Ford about the business case behind a deal to move some ServiceOntario locations to kiosks inside of Staples stores.

21h ago

More Videos