Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto

Toronto pickpockets
In these incidents, police said a female suspect, usually wearing a loose shawl, would stand or sit beside the victim's purse or jacket hanging over the back of a chair. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 1, 2024 4:48 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 4:53 pm.

Two wanted suspects are believed to be behind a recent string of pickpocket-style thefts in Toronto’s downtown core, police said.

Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, 2024, investigators received multiple reports about wallets being stolen while people were attending restaurants and food courts in the city.

In these incidents, police said a female suspect, usually wearing a loose shawl, would stand or sit beside the victim’s purse or jacket hanging over the back of a chair.

It’s alleged the woman would use the shawl for cover, steal the victim’s wallet and then leave the area.

Stolen credit and debit cards are used to purchase various items, including gift cards and electronics.

The female suspect is described as having a short stature with a heavy build and was observed wearing a loose shawl with beige and grey stripes, a beige wool hat, and dark pants.

The male suspect is around six foot with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black jacket, pants, a black hat, and a backpack.

A police spokesperson said members of the public are reminded to be aware of their surroundings and always keep their wallets or purses on their person.

