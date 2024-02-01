Trump’s political operation, spending heavily on legal expenses, starts 2024 with $42M

By The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 2:25 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 2:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s political operation amassed about $130 million in the final months of last year but after spending heavily, headed into 2024 with more than $42 million to start the election year.

New campaign finance reports filed Wednesday showed that across four committees that make up Trump’s political operation, he ended 2023 having spent about $86 million, with tens of millions of that being diverted to pay legal expenses.

Trump’s main campaign committee closed out the year with about $33 million. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s primary campaign account reported starting 2024 with $46 million to spend.

Biden’s political operation reported raising $97.1 million in the final months of 2024 across the various committees it uses to fundraise and ended the year with $117.4 million on hand.

That includes fundraising numbers for the Democratic National Committee, which partners with the incumbent president. Biden’s campaign said December, which included a star-studded fundraising blitz, was his strongest fundraising month to date.

Though Trump is the Republican frontrunner, he does not enjoy many of the same fundraising advantages as Biden. For example, Biden, through a joint agreement with the Democratic National Committee, can collect checks from individual donors worth almost as much as $1 million, far greater sums through a joint operation with the Democratic National Committee. That sky-high limit won’t be available to Trump unless he clenches the nomination and enters into a similar arrangement with the Republican National Committee, which started 2024 with only $8 million on hand.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

1h ago

Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike
Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Toronto's spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners -- but it won't be as high as initially proposed. Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough...

30m ago

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges
Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges

Toronto police have arrested one of two suspects accused of storming into an Etobicoke home with crowbars and demanding the owner hand over their car keys. Investigators say it happened on Friday, Dec....

2h ago

Top Stories

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

1h ago

Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike
Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Toronto's spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners -- but it won't be as high as initially proposed. Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough...

30m ago

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges
Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges

Toronto police have arrested one of two suspects accused of storming into an Etobicoke home with crowbars and demanding the owner hand over their car keys. Investigators say it happened on Friday, Dec....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

16h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

20h ago

1:49
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience

Two Michelin star chefs converge on Canadian soil to celebrate Italy and its cuisine.  Stella Acquisto reports.

20h ago

2:17
Global Affairs systems breached for a month
Global Affairs systems breached for a month

Global Affairs Canada is investigating after a cyber attack which left its systems vulnerable for a month. One cyber security experts says if this happened in the private sector, people would be fired.

21h ago

1:07
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls for changes to the criminal code in response to a significant rise in auto thefts and violent crime across the Greater Toronto Area.

23h ago

More Videos