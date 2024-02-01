USGA gets a new sponsor. US Women’s Open gets record $12M purse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Women’s Open, already the largest purse in women’s golf, is getting a boost to $12 million under a new corporate partnership with Ally Financial.

The deal makes Ally the presenting sponsor of the U.S. Women’s Open and the official retail banking partner of the USGA and the men’s and women’s Opens it runs.

“Partnering with Ally allows us to not only continue elevating the U.S. Women’s Open, but to also further our commitment to the future of the game via our U.S. National Development Program,” said Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA. “Ally has established itself as a force in sports, with a passion for equity across the industry. Its brand values and actions align perfectly with ours, and I can’t wait to see what we are able to do together.”

Ally also signed a sponsorship deal with Lilia Vu, a two-time major champion last year and the LPGA player of the year.

Ally already is a title sponsor for a PGA Tour Champions event at Warwick Hills in Michigan.

The U.S. Women’s Open made the first big spike in women’s golf by raising its purse to $10 million in 2022, with ProMedica as a presenting sponsor. That deal ended, and the USGA now has Ally as a partner.

The Women’s Open was held last year at Pebble Beach for the first time. It will be at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania this year, and future venues include Riviera and Oakmont.

Stephanie Marciano, the head of sports marketing at Ally, described golf as being on a “meteoric rise” with an increasingly diverse fan base.

“The USGA is best-in-class and presented us a powerful opportunity to positively impact both the women’s and men’s game, as well as engage a new group of sports fans across the country,” Marciano said.

