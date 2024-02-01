Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check out their favourite hockey players.

NHL All Star Weekend

There will be lots of events this weekend to celebrate the NHL All-Star weekend, culminating in the All-Star Skills competition on Friday and the All-Star game on Saturday, both at Scotiabank Arena.

The weekend kicks off with NHL All Star Player Draft and the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, kicking off at 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

The NHL Fan Fair at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre is happening from Thursday at 2 p.m. until Sunday when it closes down at 4 p.m. and features family-friendly interactive games, NHL Mascots, NHL All-Stars & Hall of Famers and a chance to take a picture with the Stanley Cup. Tickets are available now for $24 per day or $64 for the weekend.

Nathan Phillips Square will be open all weekend from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to skaters of all ages this weekend with more than 20 hours of public skating time and free skate rentals for the Hockey for All Rink event.

NHL’s Esports All-Star Open is happening at the Hockey Hall of Fame at 1 p.m. on Friday and the All-Star Youth Hockey Jamboree Celebration will be happening at St. Michael’s College School Arena from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. are among other events happening over the weekend.

For all the details, you can head to the NHL’s website.

Toronto Golf & Travel Show and the Toronto Home Show

If hockey is not your jam, the Toronto Golf Show is back at the International Centre this weekend. There will be opportunities to take lessons from Canada’s top golf instructors, bid on golf rounds and win prizes.

The event kicks off on Friday at noon and runs the entire weekend. Tickets are available now for $20.

Next door will be the Toronto Home & Backyard Show for everything you need for home improvement. Over 250 vendors will be there with everything from building products and services, to landscapers and gardening experts.

Parking is free at the event and tickets can be purchased for the Home Show here.

TTC/GO closures

No service on TTC Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations for track work on Saturday and Sunday. Shuttle buses will be running and service is expected to resume at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Road closures

Ongoing city closures