Airlines call for roadmap to start churning out sustainable jet fuel

OTTAWA — Airlines are calling on the federal government to roll out measures that will spark production of sustainable aviation fuel in Canada.

A pair of industry groups say incentives are needed to match new programs in the United States and cut down on airplane pollution, which accounts for about two per cent of carbon dioxide emissions globally, according to the International Energy Agency.

The Canadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels and the National Airlines Council of Canada say the country’s long history of resource development, renewable energy and aircraft manufacturing should put it at the forefront of the push for greener skies.

However, Canada has yet to commercially produce a drop of sustainable jet fuel — typically derived from used cooking oils, animal fats or organic waste.

Airlines are asking Ottawa for tax credits on fuel-making facilities and the production process itself, among other measures.

Last year, the federal government pledged $350 million to support decarbonization of the aerospace sector, establishing a national network that backs research and development projects that range from alternative fuels to aircraft design.

