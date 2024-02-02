Argentina lawmakers have approved Milei’s sweeping reform bill but much negotiating remains

People react to the effects of tear gas fired by police, outside Congress after a bill promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei was approved in general by the lower house of Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The bill, that includes a broad range of economic, administrative, criminal and environmental reforms, must now be debated article by article and will then be sent to the Senate. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 6:33 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 6:43 pm.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies on Friday approved in general terms a reform bill proposed by libertarian President Javier Milei to deregulate the economy, overcoming a hurdle for the sweeping initiative after three days of heated debate.

But the fine print of the omnibus bill’s more than 300 articles, including economic, administrative, criminal and environmental changes, is still subject to negotiations in the lower house. The initiative must also be approved by the Senate.

On Friday, lower house lawmakers approved Milei’s initiative with 144 votes in favor and 109 against. The house goes into recess until Tuesday, when the deputies will begin negotiating the individual articles in the bill.

Milei thanked opposition leaders who supported the initiative, saying “they understood the historical context and chose to end the privileges of the caste and the corporate republic, in favor of the people, who have been impoverished and are hungry.”

While they approved the omnibus legislation in general terms, some lawmakers have expressed reservations about articles relating to the privatization of state companies and the delegation of legislative powers to the president. Other articles in the bill aim to lift state controls over the economy, reform the administrative, health and education sectors, and raise public service and utility rates.

Pushing the initiative through legislature has tested the negotiating capacity of Milei, an economist with little previous political experience who took office Dec. 10. His Freedom Advances party is the third strongest in Congress and lacks the seats to impose his agenda alone.

The president, who describes as a libertarian and anarcho-capitalist, has promised to drastically reduce state spending to shore up a government budget deficit that he says is fueling inflation, which finished 2023 at 211%.

Since his inauguration, Milei has devalued Argentina’s currency by 50%, cut transport and energy subsidies, and said his government won’t renew contracts for more than 5,000 state employees hired before he took office.

The measures and proposals have stirred protests in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital. Last week, the president faced a one-day general strike organized by the biggest union.

The Associated Press










Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park
Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Scarborough park. First responders were called to Eglinton Ravine Park in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 p.m....

1h ago

4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York
4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York. Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine...

2m ago

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

32m ago

Top Stories

Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park
Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Scarborough park. First responders were called to Eglinton Ravine Park in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 p.m....

1h ago

4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York
4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York. Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine...

2m ago

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.
1:38
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with the sights and sounds of NHL All-Star Media Day in Toronto.
2:40
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Wayne Gretzky and Marie-Philp Poulin ahead of the NHL Rogers All-Star Game in Toronto.
1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.
More Videos