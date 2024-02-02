Armed group fires on UN helicopter in eastern Congo, injuring 2 peacekeepers, one seriously

By The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 10:35 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 10:42 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Members of an armed group fired on a U.N. helicopter in eastern Congo early Friday, injuring two South African peacekeepers, one seriously, the United Nations said.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. peacekeeping department assumes the attack was carried out by members of the M23 rebel group in the Karuba region of North Kivu province, in Masisi territory.

Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. The armed groups have long waged campaigns of violence in the mineral-rich region and have been accused of mass killings.

The conflict spiked in late 2021 when M23, which had been largely dormant, resurfaced and initiated attacks to seize territory. The group allegedly has support from neighboring Rwanda, though that country’s government denies ties.

Dujarric said the helicopter that was hit was able to land safely in Goma, and the peacekeepers were receiving medical attention.

Bintou Keita, head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, strongly condemned the attack on an aircraft with the U.N. emblem. It took place almost a year after a similar attack killed a South African peacekeeper, she said in a statement.

Attacks on U.N. peacekeepers may constitute war crimes, and Keita said the Congo mission would spare no effort, in cooperation with Congolese authorities, to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

3h ago

4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York
4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York. Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine...

4h ago

Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park
Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Scarborough park. First responders were called to Eglinton Ravine Park in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 p.m....

3h ago

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

3h ago

4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York
4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York. Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine...

4h ago

Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park
Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Scarborough park. First responders were called to Eglinton Ravine Park in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 p.m....

3h ago

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out

A ServiceOntario owner who had their business of 23 years closed by the Ford government speaks to CityNews in a broadcast exclusive. Richard Southern with why she feels like she's been "thrown in the garbage".

6h ago

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.
2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.
1:38
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with the sights and sounds of NHL All-Star Media Day in Toronto.
1:57
Making wishes for Lunar New Year
Making wishes for Lunar New Year

Vaughan Mills mall wants you to make a wish for Lunar New Year.  Videographer Audra Brown with the festivities to kick off the New Year and how you can help them make the Year of the Dragon a prosperous one for Mackenzie Health. 
More Videos