Brampton rec centre employee charged in voyeurism investigation

A 20-year-old man is in custody in connection with multiple incidents of voyeurism in Brampton over the last two months.

Peel police say between December 2023 and January 2024, an employee at the Earnscliffe Recreation Centre on Eastbourne Drive in the area of Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard followed numerous women into the washroom. One woman reported that he was allegedly filming her.

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, police arrested Michael Nicolas at a home in Brampton and charged him with eight counts of voyeurism.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and they are asking that they contact police with any information.