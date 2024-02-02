Catherine Tait says CBC needs new financial model, not new mandate

CBC President and Chief Executive Officer Catherine Tait waits to appear at the Heritage Committee, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2024 4:04 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 4:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The head of Canada’s public broadcaster says it’s the financial model and governance of CBC/Radio-Canada that need reviewing — not its mandate. 

Catherine Tait made the comments today to a room of industry insiders at Prime Time, a conference for the broadcasting, film and media industry. 

Tait is pushing for a long-term financial structure such as a charter, similar to that at the BBC, which has a six-year funding agreement with the U.K. government. 

She says CBC gets its annual funding based on the parliamentary cycle, leaving the broadcaster in a perpetual state of uncertainty.

The Opposition Conservatives have vowed to defund CBC given the chance, a move Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says would be a bad for Canadian culture. 

Tait says a long-term planning structure would allow the CBC to plan for the future, including investing more in digital.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

