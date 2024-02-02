breaking

Premier Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court

Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Friday August 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Patricia D'Cunha and The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2024 10:19 am.

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept private.

The decision released Friday reverses the lower court rulings.

The case stems from the Ontario government’s decision to deny the CBC’s request under the province’s freedom-of-information law for ministerial mandate letters written after the 2018 election.

The Information and Privacy Commissioner disagreed, ordering the government to disclose them, and two levels of Ontario courts have also sided with the CBC.

Ford’s government contends that cabinet confidentiality is fundamental to a system where ministers collectively decide government policy, but the CBC has argued disclosure is key to an informed public and accountable government.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

4h ago

Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring
Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents appeared to reach a consensus on Groundhog Day, as furry forecasters spanning three provinces predicted an early spring. Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's...

updated

25m ago

Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto
Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto

The power is back on after an outage affected about 7,000 Toronto Hydro customers in the downtown core on Thursday evening. Hydro One says the blackout was the result of a raccoon making contact with...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check...

4h ago

Top Stories

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

4h ago

Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring
Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents appeared to reach a consensus on Groundhog Day, as furry forecasters spanning three provinces predicted an early spring. Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's...

updated

25m ago

Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto
Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto

The power is back on after an outage affected about 7,000 Toronto Hydro customers in the downtown core on Thursday evening. Hydro One says the blackout was the result of a raccoon making contact with...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

15h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

16h ago

1:44
Feds delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility
Feds delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility

The federal government is pushing back the expansion of assisted dying for those who suffer from mental illness for several years. Cormac Mac Sweeney with the reasons for the delay and the accusations that constitutional rights are being violated.

18h ago

2:25
Toronto to receive 'significant' money to help fund housing for asylum seekers
Toronto to receive 'significant' money to help fund housing for asylum seekers

The federal government has announced funding to help housing asylum seekers across the country. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on why Toronto may not get the $250 million request by the city. 
More Videos