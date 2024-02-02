Federal government launches new pay transparency website for four key groups

GATINEAU, Que. — Ottawa is launching a new pay transparency website that will offer comparable data on workforce representation rates and pay gaps experienced by four key groups at federally regulated private sector employers.

The new site includes data on four designated groups under the Employment Equity Act: women, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities and members of visible minorities.

Using a visualization tool, users can compare data on workforce representation rates and the pay gaps experienced by members of the four groups. The data can be searched based on employers, sectors or locations.

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan says if we’re going to close pay gaps and representation gaps, we have to know where those gaps are.

The data comes from figures submitted by federally regulated private sector employers with 100 or more employees as part of their annual reporting under the Employment Equity Act.

Individual employee information, including data related to individual salaries, is not included.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press