Feds won’t restore protections for wolves in Rockies, western states, propose national recovery plan

FILE - In this February 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife, shows a gray wolf (OR-93) near Yosemite, Calif. Federal wildlife officials announced Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, that they have rejected requests from conservation groups to restore protections for gray wolves across portions of six western states, saying the population in those states is strong. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)

By Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 3:37 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 3:42 pm.

Federal wildlife officials on Friday rejected requests from conservation groups to restore protections for gray wolves across the northern U.S Rocky Mountains, saying the predators are in no danger of extinction as some states seek to reduce their numbers through hunting.

The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service also said it would work on a first-ever national recovery plan for wolves, after previously pursuing a piecemeal recovery in different regions of the country. The agency expects to complete work on the plan by December 2025.

The rejection of the conservation groups’ petitions allows state-sanctioned wolf hunts to continue in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. They estimated the wolf population in the region that also includes Washington, California and Oregon stood at nearly 2,800 animals at the end of 2022.

“The population maintains high genetic diversity and connectivity, further supporting their ability to adapt to future changes,” the agency said in a news release.

Conservationists who have been working to bring the wolf back from near-extinction in the U.S. blasted the decision, complaining that Idaho and Montana have approved increasingly aggressive wolf-killing measures including trapping, snaring and months-long hunting seasons.

“We are disappointed that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is refusing to hold the states accountable to wolf conservation commitments they made a decade ago,” said Susan Holmes, executive director of the Endangered Species Coalition.

Antipathy toward wolves for killing livestock and big game dates to early European settlement of the American West in the 1800s, and it flared up again after wolf populations rebounded under federal protection. That recovery has brought bitter blowback from hunters and farmers angered over wolf attacks on big game herds and livestock. They contend protections are no longer warranted.

Congress stripped Endangered Species Act protections from wolves in western states in 2011. The Trump administration removed Endangered Species Act protections for wolves across the lower 48 states just before Trump left office in 2020.

A federal judge in 2022 restored those protections across 45 states, but left wolf management to state officials in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and portions of Oregon, Washington and Utah.

Republican lawmakers in Montana and Idaho are intent on culling more wolf packs, which are blamed for periodic attacks on livestock and reducing elk and deer herds that many hunters prize.

The states’ Republican governors in recent months signed into law measures that expanded when, where and how wolves can be killed. That raised alarm among Democrats, former wildlife officials and advocacy groups that said increased hunting pressure could cut wolf numbers to unsustainable levels.

The Humane Society of the U.S., Center for Biological Diversity and other groups had filed legal petitions asking federal officials to intervene.

Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters
Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters

The lack of supports for asylum seekers in Toronto became quite clear when hundreds of refugees from African countries were forced to sleep on sidewalks outside a downtown Toronto shelter intake office...

2h ago

Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police
Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police

A man is being sought by authorities in an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough that saw him demand money from one of his employees, Toronto police said. Investigators were called to the Lawrence Avenue...

3h ago

2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police
2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police

Two teenagers are facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car that had a young child and baby inside. Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3:30 p.m....

2h ago

Top Stories

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters
Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters

The lack of supports for asylum seekers in Toronto became quite clear when hundreds of refugees from African countries were forced to sleep on sidewalks outside a downtown Toronto shelter intake office...

2h ago

Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police
Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police

A man is being sought by authorities in an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough that saw him demand money from one of his employees, Toronto police said. Investigators were called to the Lawrence Avenue...

3h ago

2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police
2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police

Two teenagers are facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car that had a young child and baby inside. Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3:30 p.m....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

21h ago

1:38
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with the sights and sounds of NHL All-Star Media Day in Toronto.

22h ago

2:40
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Wayne Gretzky and Marie-Philp Poulin ahead of the NHL Rogers All-Star Game in Toronto.

21h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

22h ago

More Videos