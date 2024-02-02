Florida trooper and truck driver killed during high-speed chase on Interstate 95

By The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 1:48 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 1:57 pm.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a truck driver were killed Friday after the trooper followed a reckless driver who made an illegal U-turn into the opposite direction of Interstate 95, officials said.

The suspect initially got away and was chased by other troopers and deputies until he crashed into a tree and fled on foot. He was captured about five hours after the initial pursuit, following an extensive manhunt, authorities said.

A St. Lucie County deputy initially tried to stop the suspect early Friday because he was driving at twice the speed limit, but disengaged several minutes later. Trooper Zachary Fink then picked up the pursuit, trying to stop the motorist out of concern he was endangering other drivers, said Col. Gary Howze, who heads the Florida Highway Patrol.

After the suspect made an abrupt U-turn into the opposite direction of highway traffic, Fink followed, turning into the path of the tractor-trailer. The truck’s driver died at the scene and the trooper was airlifted to a hospital where he died, the agency said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on social media that “our hearts go out to” the trooper’s family and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Fink, 26, was a three-year highway patrol veteran, starting in Orlando before transferring to his hometown in the Port St. Lucie area. He’s survived by a fiancee and his parents, Howze said.

Several lanes of the major north-south highway were closed for most of the day because of the crash.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters
Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters

The lack of supports for asylum seekers in Toronto became quite clear when hundreds of refugees from African countries were forced to sleep on sidewalks outside a downtown Toronto shelter intake office...

1h ago

Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police
Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police

A man is being sought by authorities in an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough that saw him demand money from one of his employees, Toronto police said. Investigators were called to the Lawrence Avenue...

2h ago

2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police
2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police

Two teenagers are facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car that had a young child and baby inside. Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3:30 p.m....

36m ago

Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court
Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept private. The decision released Friday reverses the lower court rulings. The case stems from...

32m ago

Top Stories

Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters
Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters

The lack of supports for asylum seekers in Toronto became quite clear when hundreds of refugees from African countries were forced to sleep on sidewalks outside a downtown Toronto shelter intake office...

1h ago

Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police
Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police

A man is being sought by authorities in an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough that saw him demand money from one of his employees, Toronto police said. Investigators were called to the Lawrence Avenue...

2h ago

2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police
2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police

Two teenagers are facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car that had a young child and baby inside. Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3:30 p.m....

36m ago

Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court
Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept private. The decision released Friday reverses the lower court rulings. The case stems from...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

19h ago

1:38
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with the sights and sounds of NHL All-Star Media Day in Toronto.

20h ago

2:40
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Wayne Gretzky and Marie-Philp Poulin ahead of the NHL Rogers All-Star Game in Toronto.

20h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

21h ago

More Videos