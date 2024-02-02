Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 7:09 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 7:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park
Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Scarborough park. First responders were called to Eglinton Ravine Park in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 p.m....

1h ago

4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York
4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York. Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine...

4m ago

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

33m ago

