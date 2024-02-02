Malaysia’s Pardons Board cuts ex-Prime Minister Najib’s 12-year prison sentence by half

FILE - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, leaves a court house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 28, 2020. Malaysia's Pardons Board said Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, it has reduced ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak's 12-year jail sentence by half and sharply cut the fine imposed after his corruption conviction. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 3:52 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 4:13 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Pardons Board said Friday it has reduced ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak’s 12-year jail sentence by half and sharply cut the fine imposed after his corruption conviction.

The board said it approved the reduction at a meeting on Monday chaired by the country’s then-king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who is from Najib’s home state of Pahang, to consider Najib’s application for a royal pardon. Malaysia has a unique rotating monarchy system, and a new king was sworn in on Wednesday.

With the sentence commuted, Najib will be freed by Aug 23, 2028, the board said.

It said it also decided to cut Najib’s 210 million ringgit ($44.5 million) fine to 50 million ringgit ($10.6 million). If he fails to pay the fine, his jail term would be extended by another year, the board said.

Despite his conviction, Najib is still influential in his party, the United Malays National Organization, which is now a member of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

Najib, 70, was imprisoned in August 2022 after losing his final appeal in his first of several corruption trials linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of a state fund, 1 Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB. He became Malaysia’s first former leader to be imprisoned after the shocking defeat of his long ruling coalition in a 2018 general election due to the 1MDB scandal.

1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates through layers of bank accounts in the U.S. and other countries and financed Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art and jewelry. More than $700 million landed in Najib’s bank accounts.

Najib was found guilty in 2020 of seven charges of corruption for illegally receiving $9.4 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. He still faces several other graft trials linked to 1MDB. His wife, Rosmah Mansor, was also sentenced in 2022 to 10 years in prison and a record fine of 970 million ringgit ($205 million) for corruption involving a solar energy project and is out on bail pending an appeal.

Najib has maintained his innocence, alleging he was duped by Malaysian financer Low Taek Jho, thought to be the mastermind of the scandal, who remains at large.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

2h ago

Man wanted in connection with East York stabbing
Man wanted in connection with East York stabbing

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in East York. Police say they were called to a home on Don Valley Drive in the area Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive just after...

4h ago

Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody
Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody

Two people are in custody and a man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles. Police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just after 7...

6h ago

2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston
2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old baby, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today. Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of Weston...

8h ago

Top Stories

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

2h ago

Man wanted in connection with East York stabbing
Man wanted in connection with East York stabbing

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in East York. Police say they were called to a home on Don Valley Drive in the area Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive just after...

4h ago

Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody
Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody

Two people are in custody and a man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles. Police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just after 7...

6h ago

2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston
2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old baby, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today. Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of Weston...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

9h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

10h ago

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.
2:28
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care

A new deal between Loblaw and Manulife may affect where you get your prescription. Caryn Ceolin with why the deal is raising concerns about what some experts say is increasingly corporatized care in this country.
3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

More Videos