Man wanted for alleged 2010 murder arrested at Toronto Pearson Airport

Canada Border Services Agency
Police say a man wanted in an alleged 2010 Ontario murder has been arrested after flying into Toronto Pearson International Airport. A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2024 3:24 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 4:02 pm.

Police say a man wanted in an alleged 2010 Ontario murder has been arrested after flying into Toronto Pearson International Airport. 

Durham Regional Police say a 36-year-old man flying into the airport from South America was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with second-degree murder and robbery. 

They say investigators went to the airport after they were contacted by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Peel Region police about a man wanted for the 2010 murder of Derrick Brooks, who was 32 years old at the time. 

Police say 36-year-old Santos Pocasangre has no fixed address.

Police say Brooks and another man were found with serious injuries at an Oshawa, Ont., apartment after reports of a disturbance early on June 25, 2010. 

A news release issued by police at the time says officers did not immediately find any suspects and no arrests had been made. 

