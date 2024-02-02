Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz honored at pre-Grammy Black Music Collective event

Singer Yolanda Adams performs on stage at the Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 9:26 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 9:42 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a pre-Grammy event, Mariah Carey used the Recording Academy stage to speak about fighting against conforming to certain music industry standards in an effort to create her music that would eventually appeal to the masses.

“I was not encouraged to focus on my love for Black music,” Carey remarked Thursday night at the academy’s Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles, where she and Lenny Kravitz were given the Global Impact Award.

The honorees received the award for their personal and professional achievements in the industry.

“It took countless arguments, endless tantrums and mostly unwavering determination,” the five-time Grammy winner continued as she noted the first day of Black History Month. “But eventually, I was able to unveil my authentic self and create music from my heart. In doing so, I discovered a new sense of freedom and fulfillment.”

Stevie Wonder presented Carey with the award. But before he handed her the trophy, he serenaded to her with “Knocks Me Off My Feet” and a snippet from “All I Do.”

“Every time we meet up, talk and connect, for me it’s like having a brand new day,” Wonder said to Carey, who sat with her two children and Debbie Allen next to her. “I love you into forever. I thank you for our friendship. I thank you for your heart. Consistent spirit of love that you show. I’m here because I do love you.”

Along with Wonder, several others paid tribute to Carey by singing renditions of her songs. Tori Kelly sang “Vision of Love,” Yolanda Adams performed “Make It Happen” and Busta Rhymes rapped his portion of “I Know What You Want,” a song he did with Carey.

Babyface spoke about the first time meeting Carey and co-writing the song “Never Forget You.” The singer performed a few of his songs including “Every Time I Close My Eyes” before he told the audience the late Aretha Franklin once complimented that Carey was “one of the good ones.”

During her acceptance speech, Carey congratulated Kravitz, who was honored earlier in the show.

“I couldn’t be happier to be in the same room and honored on the same night as you,” she said.

H.E.R., who presented Kravitz his award, remembered as a kid when she told her father she wanted to be just like the musician one day.

“It made me at 6 years old say to my dad ‘I want to play the guitar, I want to be a rockstar. I want to be like Lenny Kravitz,’” she said as the audience applauded. “Lenny, you are the epitome of creativity without boundaries. You changed the way people around the world hear music and see artists. Your authenticity continues to inspire me and so many to be free in creativity. It makes me fall in love with music over, over, and over again.”

During his speech, Kravitz said he was influenced by some of the greats including Duke Ellington, The Jackson 5, Miles Davis, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Marvin Gaye, Rick James, Prince and John Coltrane.

“So many geniuses and so many genres informed my spirit,” he said. “I could go on all night about these musical masters who molded me. I love all of these musicians. I love this music because it feeds our hearts and strengthens our resolve to keep our hope. A healing to a wounded world. To be a part of the lineage is a privilege I cherish.”

After Kravitz stepped off stage, he was also honored by those who performed some of his greatest hits.

Funk musician George Clinton, rapper Quavo, Earth, Wind & Fire bassist Verdine White and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith joined together on stage to perform “Fly Away.”

Other show performers included singers Andra Day and Gabby Samone along with Erica Campbell of gospel group Mary Mary and Nigerian singer Davido.

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court
Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept private. The decision released Friday reverses the lower court rulings. The case stems from...

breaking

5m ago

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

4h ago

Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring
Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents appeared to reach a consensus on Groundhog Day, as furry forecasters spanning three provinces predicted an early spring. Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's...

updated

28m ago

Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto
Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto

The power is back on after an outage affected about 7,000 Toronto Hydro customers in the downtown core on Thursday evening. Hydro One says the blackout was the result of a raccoon making contact with...

4h ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court
Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept private. The decision released Friday reverses the lower court rulings. The case stems from...

breaking

5m ago

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

4h ago

Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring
Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents appeared to reach a consensus on Groundhog Day, as furry forecasters spanning three provinces predicted an early spring. Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's...

updated

28m ago

Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto
Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto

The power is back on after an outage affected about 7,000 Toronto Hydro customers in the downtown core on Thursday evening. Hydro One says the blackout was the result of a raccoon making contact with...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

15h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

16h ago

1:44
Feds delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility
Feds delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility

The federal government is pushing back the expansion of assisted dying for those who suffer from mental illness for several years. Cormac Mac Sweeney with the reasons for the delay and the accusations that constitutional rights are being violated.

18h ago

2:25
Toronto to receive 'significant' money to help fund housing for asylum seekers
Toronto to receive 'significant' money to help fund housing for asylum seekers

The federal government has announced funding to help housing asylum seekers across the country. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on why Toronto may not get the $250 million request by the city. 
More Videos