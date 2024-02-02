Minister sorry for ‘crappy piece of land’ remark that angered pro-Palestinian groups

British Columbia's post-secondary education minister has apologized for saying Israel was founded on a "crappy piece of land," remarks that have angered pro-Palestinian groups and triggered calls for her resignation. B.C. Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson speaks during an announcement in Delta, B.C., Tuesday, May 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2024 5:52 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 5:56 pm.

British Columbia’s Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson has apologized for saying Israel was founded on a “crappy piece of land,” remarks that have angered pro-Palestinian groups and others and triggered calls for her resignation.

Robinson said in a social media post on Thursday that her comments were “disrespectful,” and she was referring to the land having limited natural resources.

She made the original remarks in an online panel discussion with Jewish politicians hosted by B’nai Brith Canada.

Video of the discussion streamed on YouTube on Tuesday shows Robinson lamenting a lack of knowledge about the origins of modern Israel, saying the land on which it was founded “had nothing on it,” before adding that there were “several hundred thousand people.”

Robinson said in her apology on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that her remarks diminished “the connection that Palestinians also have to the land,” and she apologized unreservedly.

Groups including Independent Jewish Voices Canada have called for Robinson to resign over the remarks.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association has meanwhile called on Robinson to quit for an alleged intervention that led to the termination of a college instructor who had praised the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'Left high and dry:' former ServiceOntario owner left shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' former ServiceOntario owner left shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

13m ago

Regent Park credits zero gun deaths in 2023 to investment in social programming
Regent Park credits zero gun deaths in 2023 to investment in social programming

One neighbourhood in Toronto is representing the transformative impact of social investments can have on public safety. In 2023, Regent Park had zero gun-related deaths which community leaders say is...

50m ago

Measles is making an international comeback. Should Canadians be concerned?
Measles is making an international comeback. Should Canadians be concerned?

The World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) have issued warnings regarding the resurgence of measles in Europe and the United States. So the question is, should...

0m ago

Top Stories

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'Left high and dry:' former ServiceOntario owner left shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' former ServiceOntario owner left shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

13m ago

Regent Park credits zero gun deaths in 2023 to investment in social programming
Regent Park credits zero gun deaths in 2023 to investment in social programming

One neighbourhood in Toronto is representing the transformative impact of social investments can have on public safety. In 2023, Regent Park had zero gun-related deaths which community leaders say is...

50m ago

Measles is making an international comeback. Should Canadians be concerned?
Measles is making an international comeback. Should Canadians be concerned?

The World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) have issued warnings regarding the resurgence of measles in Europe and the United States. So the question is, should...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

22h ago

1:38
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with the sights and sounds of NHL All-Star Media Day in Toronto.

23h ago

2:40
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Wayne Gretzky and Marie-Philp Poulin ahead of the NHL Rogers All-Star Game in Toronto.

23h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.
More Videos