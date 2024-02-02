Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2024 4:47 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,085.09, down 34.12 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 44 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $47.51 on 10.4 million shares. 

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSX:CS). Mining. Down 16 cents, or 2.40 per cent, to $6.51 on 5.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 66 cents, or 1.50 per cent, to $43.23 on 5.1 million shares. 

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Down eight cents, or 2.11 per cent, to $3.71 on 5.0 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down eight cents, or 1.93 per cent to $4.06 on 4.7 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 14 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $29.44 on 4.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX:IDG). Retail. Up 68 cents, or 45.95 per cent, to $2.16. Indigo Books & Music Inc. said it received a proposal to take the retailer private from a pair of companies owned by controlling shareholder Gerald Schwartz. The non-binding proposal from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P. would see them purchase the issued and outstanding shares of Indigo it does not already own for $2.25 in cash per common share. The two Trilogy firms are personal holding companies of Schwartz, the Onex Corp. founder and chairman who sits on Indigo’s board of directors and is the spouse of Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman. Trilogy said the offer represents a 50 per cent premium over Indigo’s closing price on the last day of January. 

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Energy. Down 68 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $75.93. Imperial Oil Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend by 20 per cent as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.37 billion, down from $1.73 billion a year earlier. Imperial reported its fourth-quarter profit amounted to $2.47 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from a profit of $2.86 per diluted share a year earlier as it faced lower commodity prices. Revenue and other income totalled $13.11 billion, down from $14.45 billion in the last three months of 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2,2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There's a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we're also diving into the routes you...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'Left high and dry:' former ServiceOntario owner left shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' former ServiceOntario owner left shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

15m ago

Regent Park credits zero gun deaths in 2023 to investment in social programming
Regent Park credits zero gun deaths in 2023 to investment in social programming

One neighbourhood in Toronto is representing the transformative impact of social investments can have on public safety. In 2023, Regent Park had zero gun-related deaths which community leaders say is...

53m ago

Measles is making an international comeback. Should Canadians be concerned?
Measles is making an international comeback. Should Canadians be concerned?

The World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) have issued warnings regarding the resurgence of measles in Europe and the United States. So the question is, should...

2m ago

