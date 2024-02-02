NHL players to return to Olympics in 2026 and 2030

Sidney Crosby
Canada's Sidney Crosby waits for a face-off against Sweden during the first period of the men's gold medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP/Matt Slocum

By Sportsnet

Posted February 2, 2024 1:02 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 1:09 pm.

NHL players will compete in the Milan-Cortina Olympics in 2026 and the 2030 Winter Games after missing the previous two editions of the multi-sport event, Sportsnet can confirm.

The NHL, NHLPA and IIHF are expected to announce Friday that a deal is in place to allow NHL players to suit up for their respective countries in Italy in 2026 and at the Winter Games in 2030. The IOC is in exclusive negotiations with France to host the 2030 Games.

After NHL players participated in five Olympics in a row starting in 1998, no deal was reached for Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018 or Beijing in 2022. 

Canada won the gold men’s hockey medal in three of five Olympics with NHL players. Czechia won in 1998 with NHL players playing for the first time, while Sweden took the other gold in 2006.

Teams relied on pros outside the NHL, along with junior and college-aged players, for the most recent two Olympic tournaments. Russia won gold in 2018, and Finland stood atop the podium in 2022.

The NHL and NHLPA are also expected to announce a four-team international tournament in Montreal and Boston to replace All-Star Weekend in 2025. Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden will be the teams.

It will mark the first international best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

