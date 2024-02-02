Second arrest made in fatal stabbing of man, 23, in North York last fall

Toronto police have arrested a second person allegedly connected to the fatal September 2023 stabbing of a 23-year-old man in North York.

Officers responded to a stabbing just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2023, near Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue, north of Finch Station.

Police said a man was stabbed and lying on the road. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Joyous Magdirila of Toronto. Days later, authorities arrested an unidentified youth allegedly related to Magdirila’s death, charging the suspect with second-degree murder.

On Thursday, authorities arrested 21-year-old Victor Bueron of Toronto. He’s also facing a second-degree murder charge.

Bueron was slated to appear in court on Friday morning.

The youth in custody has not been identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), which is intended to “protect the public by holding youth accountable, promoting the rehabilitation and reintegration of youth back into society, and preventing crime.”