Panama Supreme Court lets ex-President Martinelli’s sentence stand, likely ending his reelection bid

By Alma Solís, The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 12:57 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 1:13 pm.

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s Supreme Court on Friday denied an appeal from former President Ricardo Martinelli, convicted of money laundering in the case of a media company he purchased, likely keeping him out of this year’s presidential race.

The court ruled that a 10-year prison sentence handed down last year for Martinelli will stand, making him ineligible to run in Panama’s presidential elections May 5. Article 180 of the country’s constitution says that no one sentenced to five or more years for a crime can be elected president or vice president.

The 71-year-old businessman and supermarket magnate who governed Panama from 2009 to 2014 was elected by his party last June as its presidential candidate. He was one of eight hopefuls vying for the presidency.

Neither the Panama Electoral Tribunal nor the Supreme Court immediately responded to questions about when Martinelli would be formally barred from the election.

If he is barred, Martinelli’s running mate José Raúl Mulino would become the party’s presidential candidate.

Martinelli was convicted last July of money laundering in a case dating back to 2017 and related to his 2010 purchase of a publishing company that owns national newspapers.

Prosecutors said companies that had won lucrative government contracts during Martinelli’s presidency funneled money to a front company that was then used to purchase the publisher. The transactions involved a complex series of foreign money transfers that came up to $43 million. The front company collecting the money was called “New Business.”

Martinelli was sentenced to 128 months in prison and fined $19 million. He had denied wrongdoing and maintained that he was the victim of a political persecution. An appeals court ratified the sentence in October.

Martinelli, a populist who oversaw a period of massive infrastructure projects in the country, including construction of the capital’s first metro line, is the first former president convicted of a crime in Panama.

Last year, the United States government barred Martinelli and his immediate family from entering the country, based on his involvement in “significant” corruption.

Alma Solís, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police
Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police

A man is being sought by authorities in an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough that saw him demand money from one of his employees, Toronto police said. Investigators were called to the Lawrence Avenue...

49m ago

2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police
2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police

Two teenagers are facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car that had a young child and baby inside. Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3:30 p.m....

updated

17m ago

Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court
Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept private. The decision released Friday reverses the lower court rulings. The case stems from...

1h ago

Suspects stole $300K worth of cable from downtown Toronto electrical station: police
Suspects stole $300K worth of cable from downtown Toronto electrical station: police

Toronto police are looking for a group of suspects who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cable from downtown electrical station. Officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard...

1h ago

Top Stories

Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police
Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police

A man is being sought by authorities in an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough that saw him demand money from one of his employees, Toronto police said. Investigators were called to the Lawrence Avenue...

49m ago

2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police
2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police

Two teenagers are facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car that had a young child and baby inside. Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3:30 p.m....

updated

17m ago

Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court
Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept private. The decision released Friday reverses the lower court rulings. The case stems from...

1h ago

Suspects stole $300K worth of cable from downtown Toronto electrical station: police
Suspects stole $300K worth of cable from downtown Toronto electrical station: police

Toronto police are looking for a group of suspects who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cable from downtown electrical station. Officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

18h ago

1:38
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with the sights and sounds of NHL All-Star Media Day in Toronto.

19h ago

2:40
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Wayne Gretzky and Marie-Philp Poulin ahead of the NHL Rogers All-Star Game in Toronto.

18h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

19h ago

More Videos